Can You Die From A Broken Heart? Turns Out Maybe You Can

Broken hearts are terrible, but it turns out you CAN die from a broken heart.

Love is in the air this February, but it’s not always sunshine and roses. Sometimes things just don’t work out, and you’re bound to get your heart broken. But don’t worry, you won’t die from a broken heart… or will you?

It turns out, you actually CAN die from a broken heart. According to Dr. Sarah Spelsberg with UNC Health Southeastern, there’s actually a scientific way to die from a broken heart, but it’s also preventable.

“Broken Heart Syndrome, or Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy, is a phenomenon where intense emotional or physical stress shocks the heart. The name “Takotsubo” comes from the Japanese term for octopus trap, which resembles the ballooning shape of the heart’s left ventricle in Takotsubo.”

So basically, you can have a type of heart attack brought on by a “surge of stress hormones that temporarily weaken the heart.”

“The left ventricle struggles to pump. The symptoms mimic a heart attack: chest pain, shortness of breath, and fainting. There is typically no long-term damage and most patients recover fully.”

The thing about it is, it can lead to additional problems later, so it’s worth getting checked out if you legitimately have some problems.

“Broken Heart Syndrome is typically temporary but can lead to heart failure, arrhythmias, or even cardiogenic shock, where the heart becomes so weak it can no longer pump enough blood to sustain life. According to a study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, mortality rates for Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy range from 2 to 5 percent. While rare – it requires prompt medical attention.”

So as Dr. Spelsberg says, it’s typically temporary, so take care of your heart this Valentine’s Day.

“On Valentine’s Day, we celebrate love and connection. Broken Heart Syndrome—a condition triggered by grief or joy—reminds us to treat our hearts with care – and be kind to others. We have the power to reduce stress – what a gift to give.”

