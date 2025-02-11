Lillington Man Nabs $200k in Second Chance Lottery Drawing

Shane Phillips from Lillington, North Carolina, won a $200,000 prize in the last 200X The Cash second-chance lottery drawing on Feb. 4.

When he got to lottery headquarters, Phillips took home $143,500 after taxes. His winning entry was picked from over 1.6 million tickets submitted by hopeful players throughout North Carolina.

This drawing finished off a series of second-chance drawings for players to win big, including one $1 million prize, one $200,000 prize, and 25 $500 prizes.

The win came at a perfect time for Harnett County, which just got $10 million in lottery money. These funds will help build a new elementary school, showing how lottery tickets support local education.

Through games like 200X The Cash, the NC Education Lottery keeps supporting schools across the state. Players can see how their ticket money helps education by checking out the Impact section on the NC Lottery website.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.