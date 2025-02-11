Back to Fort Bragg: Secretary of Defense Starts Process to Change Name of Fort Liberty Again

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signs a memorandum to rename Fort Liberty, N.C., to Fort Roland L. Bragg, while aboard a military aircraft en route to Germany, Feb. 10, 2025. Army Pfc. Roland Bragg was awarded the Silver Star for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity while serving with the 17th Airborne Division during World War II.

It looks like there may be another name change coming at Fort Liberty, as the Secretary of Defense has issued a new memorandum to start the process of changing the name to Fort Bragg.

The massive Army base in Fayetteville, North Carolina was previously named Fort Bragg, and had the name changed as part of the process to remove Confederate names from government installations. The catch with returning to the name Fort Bragg this time is that it’s not the same Bragg.

According to a release from the Department of Defense, “While flying aboard a C-17 from Joint Base Andrews to Stuttgart on February 10, 2025, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth signed a memorandum renaming Fort Liberty in North Carolina to Fort Roland L. Bragg. The new name pays tribute to Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, a World War II hero who earned the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his exceptional courage during the Battle of the Bulge. This change underscores the installation’s legacy of recognizing those who have demonstrated extraordinary service and sacrifice for the nation.”

The name won’t officially change yet, and it’s unclear how long the process will take. The memo requests that the Secretary of the Army begin the process.

“The Secretary of the Army shall take all steps necessary and appropriate actions to implement this decision in accordance with applicable laws and regulations,” the memo says. “The Army shall inform the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment of its plans, including timelines and resource requirements, for implementation of this decision.”

The change from Bragg to Liberty was a controversial one, with many suggesting it should have stayed the same, or at least have been renamed after a different Bragg – as this memo is doing.

The change from Bragg to Liberty came about after Congress decided to rename installations that were named in honor of Confederate generals. Fort Bragg was among nine posts that have been, or will be changing names. A task force called The Naming Commission determined suggested names for all the installations, and an order from the Department of Defense called for those name changes to happen in 2023.

Those nine bases: Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Bragg, NC; Fort Rucker, Alabama; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Gordon, Georgia; Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia; Fort Lee, Virginia; and Fort Pickett, Virginia. There have been no other names changed back thus far, and it’s unclear if others will do so.

At the 2023 ceremony, the name Liberty was officially changed to Liberty in 2023, and officials explained the name change.

“As we change to Fort Liberty, our rich history and heritage will remain, along with our mission,” a release from Fort Liberty said. “Fort Liberty unites all of what this installation stands for – through a common connection, representing all who serve, and has a special significance to our military units and the community. It’s the people who make Fort Liberty what it is.”

Lieutenant General Christopher Donahue, the Commanding General of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty at the time, said “A consensus could not be reached on just one (name). How could you choose any of them, and leave any of the others behind? How could you actually leave behind those who will come?”

Realizing that there “were no names that could define what this post was all about,” Donahue said it was Gold Star Mother Patti Elliott that made the suggestion for Fort Liberty.

“She said ‘My son died for Liberty.’ She said ‘We have to think bigger. We have to be better. This post is more than a name.’,” Donahue said. “In fact, liberty has always been here. She made us look into our history, and she made us look around.”

Donahue pointed out that the Liberty Point Resolves were signed in Fayetteville in 1775, even before the Declaration of Independence was signed. He also talked about the Liberty Ships that came through the Port of Wilmington, and how that same port today provides critical resources to secure liberty around the world.

“Liberty is in the fabric and identity of all of our units,” Donahue continued. “In the 82nd song the ‘All American Soldier,’ we are All American and proud to be, for we’re soldiers of liberty.”

With the change upcoming to honor Private First Class Roland L Bragg, it’s unclear what other impacts it will have locally.

“For nearly a century under the designation of Camp Bragg and subsequently Fort Bragg, tens of thousands of soldiers trained and deployed to crises and conflicts around the world in defense of our nation,” the memo from Hegseth said. “Fort Bragg has a long and proud history of equipping, training, and preparing our soldiers to fight and prevail in any operational environment. This directive honors the personal courage and selfless service of all those who have trained to fight and win our nation’s wars, including Pfc. Bragg, and is in keeping with the installation’s esteemed and storied history.

