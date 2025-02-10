Cape Fear Valley Launches Program To Help Dying Patients Without Family

At Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, a new program called No One Dies Alone kicked off recently. Its mission is to keep patients company during their final moments when family isn’t able to be there.

“Whether talking softly, playing relaxing music, or simply holding vigil, our NODA volunteers act as a reassuring presence at the bedside of the dying patient when no friends or family are available to be with them during their final days of life,” NODA Coordinator and Nurse Educator Rachel Thurnher said in a news release from Cape Fear Valley.

According to a story in The Fayetteville Observer, the program will be starting in the inpatient hospice unit and Valley Hospice House, staff helped their first patient through the program in late January. The team hopes to expand these services to other areas of the medical system.

Trained volunteers learn skills in comfort care and understanding death to help create peaceful environments for patients. This program builds on work that began at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Oregon in 2001. Their model has spread across the globe, showing how to support people in their final hours.

According to Cape Fear Valley, “the training is held in the health system’s Simulation Lab and includes the opportunity to practice being a compassionate companion.”

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.