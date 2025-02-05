North Carolina City Named One of the Best for a Couple’s Getaway

Getty Images / Jovanmandic

North Carolina has some romantic spots, and now, one North Carolina town is being recognized as one of the best places for couples in America. Sometimes, it’s just nice to get away with that special somebody. Vacations with lots of friends and family can be fun, but in a chaotic world, there’s something nice and subdued about taking a vacation with just that one special person in your life. One of the reasons couple vacations are so popular is because they tend to be more quaint and doable than trips with plenty of people, too. So, let’s get into this special city that’s perfect for couples.

North Carolina’s Best Top Spot for Couples

The travel enthusiasts over at Good Housekeeping have some ideas for a romantic getaway. Before we get to North Carolina, note that their No. 1 favorite spot is Sausalito, California, so if you’re looking for a trip far away from home and want it to be romantic, that’s an option. They love the spot because it’s “a charming coastal town filled with unique shops, farm-to-table restaurants and breathtaking views of the Golden Gate Bridge.” They also picked Morristown, Arizona, as No. 2 on the tally, stating that it’s a spot where “you and your love can soak in mineral-rich hot springs, unwind with wellness classes and even try archery or axe throwing for a bit of adventure.”

What’s great is that one North Carolina city made the top 10, and that’s Beaufort. “Along North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, Beaufort is a charming seaside town that feels like it was plucked straight from the pages of a romance novel — literally,” they state in the piece. Beaufort, they add, is actually the setting of two Nicholas Sparks novels: A Walk to Remember and The Choice. Good Housekeeping also loves the historic downtown waterfront of Beaufort, which makes for a romantic stroll.

Another spot that’s close to North Carolina that made the cut is Charleston, South Carolina, which also made the top 10 for Good Housekeeping and was recognized for its historic district and landscapes. Charleston also made the cut in Time Out magazine‘s recent roundup of the most romantic places in the U.S. for a couple’s getaway, with the outlet stating, “Turn it into the background of your love story as you roam the historic district, explore the vibrant dining scene or drive around its outskirts to see sights like Boone Hall or the otherworldly Angel Oak Tree.” That sounds lovely, doesn’t it?

