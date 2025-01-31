Bird Flu Hits Sampson County Turkey Farm, State Sees Second Case This Year

Testing found bird flu in a Sampson County turkey flock on Jan. 28, making it North Carolina's second outbreak this year.

A severe bird flu outbreak has hit another turkey farm in Sampson County, making it North Carolina’s second case of 2025.

The virus was first detected through tests at N.C. Department of Agriculture’s Vet Lab. Results were confirmed by Iowa’s USDA National Vet Services Lab. So far, the state has recorded outbreaks at 12 commercial farms and 8 backyard flocks since tracking began.

“Since 2022, HPAI has impacted more than 141 million birds across all 50 states,” said State Veterinarian Mike Martin to NCAGR.

The virus spreads rapidly through bird populations, with symptoms showing up in just 3-4 days. With a death rate of 90% in infected birds, it poses a major threat to North Carolina’s $34 billion poultry industry.

Globally, this outbreak has killed 40 million birds. The financial impact on farms and businesses has been devastating, with losses estimated between $2.5 and $3 billion.

Health officials are urging both commercial farms and backyard flock owners to strictly follow safety protocols. Martin emphasizes staying vigilant, as wild birds continue to spread the virus and new cases are appearing nationwide.

Bird owners who notice sick or dead birds should contact a veterinarian or state officials immediately. You can reach the N.C. Department of Agriculture’s Vet Division at 919-707-3250, or call the lab system at 919-733-3986.

Every case since 2022 has been documented in an online database. This helps monitor the spread and progression of the virus.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.