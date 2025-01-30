Rush Celebrates 50th Anniversary With ‘Rush 50’ Box Set

Rush is marking their 50th anniversary with a massive 50-track anthology aptly titled Rush 50, available in stores on March 21. This music collection covers everything from their beginnings in the 1970s through their final performances.

Singer and bassist Geddy Lee joked about the collection, saying, “50? Is that all? […] It’s a cool collection […] but look at all those songs – I’m exhausted just reading the list,” according to LouderSound.

The collection pulls favorites from all twenty official studio albums, covering their music evolution. The collection starts with their debut single from 1973 and features classics like “Fly by Night,” “Closer to the Heart,” and “Tom Sawyer.”

Live recordings take you from an August 1974 show at Cleveland’s Agora Ballroom to the band’s emotional 2015 farewell concert. This show marked their last performance with the late drummer Neil Peart.

Rush fans can choose from five different compilation versions: the Super Deluxe Edition, the Rush Store Exclusive Super Deluxe Edition, the seven-LP Deluxe Edition, the four-CD Deluxe Edition, or the Digital Edition.

Hidden gems within these box sets include seven previously unreleased tracks, including the first-ever official reissue of their debut single “Not Fade Away” and “You Can’t Fight It.”

The Super Deluxe Edition includes four CDs, seven LPs, and 20 beautiful lithographs by longtime collaborator Hugh Syme illustrating one song from each of Rush’s studio albums. This box set will also include a 100-page graphic novel by Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee. They share memories about making each album, giving fans a personal peek into their creative process.

Streaming fans won’t be left out – the Digital Edition is a digital counterpart for the Super Deluxe Edition, increasing the collection’s accessibility for everyone.

