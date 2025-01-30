Noel Gallagher Reflects on Beatles’ Influence as Oasis Prepares for 2025 Tour

The Beatles left their mark on Noel Gallagher right from birth.

He shared his personal connection to their iconic album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, claiming, “When I was being born in St Mary’s Hospital, Manchester, it was being played on hospital radio,” according to the Irish Star.

In a 2009 interview, he named that album his favorite Beatles record, noting his appreciation for the floaty and dreamy music deepened over time.

Beyond just being a fan, Gallagher’s connection to The Beatles comes through in how well he gets their huge impact on music everywhere. He noted their undeniable impact on the music scene and how “the Beatles were of their time; you can’t compare a band from today with one from the 1960s.”

Now, Gallagher looks forward to the future, preparing for Oasis’ highly anticipated reunion tour, the Live ’25 Tour, which the band announced in August 2025. Ten million fans across 158 countries tried to snag just one of 1.4 million available tickets for the upcoming tour.

This huge tour kickoff shows Oasis still has a significant pull. Even after years of breakups and make-ups, they can still cause a worldwide scramble for tickets.

The overwhelming demand resulted in inflated prices on resale sites. However, about 50,000 tickets might disappear because of illegitimate purchases from secondary platforms and third-party sellers.

Fans hoping to attend the tour can purchase legitimate tickets exclusively available through Ticketmaster.