FireAid: Complete Setlist

FireAid took place tonight (Jan. 30) at the Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. to raise money for those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. The stacked bill featured some iconic artists, including some from LA and other parts of California.

The moving evening was filled with powerful performances and stories from the people of Southern California, from first responders who helped fight the intense wildfires to citizens who lost their homes but defiantly pledged to help rebuild their beloved neighborhood again.

Here’s a breakdown of the night’s incredible setlist from its outstanding lineup of artists and surprise guests. (Setlist is being updated live during the show.)

**If you can and regardless of the amount, please consider donating to The American Red Cross Wildfire relief efforts.**

Green Day

“Last Night on Earth” (with Billie Eilish)

“I’m Still Alive”

“When I Come Around.”

Alanis Morrisette

“Hand in My Pocket”

“Thank You”

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals (with Sheila E)

“Put Me Thru”

“Come Down”

“Still D.R.E.” (with Dr. Dre)

“California Love” (with Dr. Dre)

Joni Mitchell

“Both Sides Now”

Dawes

“Time Spent in Los Angeles”

“For What It’s Worth” (Buffalo Springfield cover with Stephen Stills and Mike Campbell)

“Teach Your Children” (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young cover with Graham Nash and Stephen Stills)

P!nk

“What About Us”

“Me and Bobby McGee” (Janis Joplin cover)

“Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” (Led Zeppelin cover)

Rod Stewart

“Forever Young”

“Maggie May”

“People Get Ready”

John Mayer

“Neon”

“Gravity”

“Free Fallin'” (Tom Petty cover)

Earth, Wind & Fire

“That’s the Way of the World”

“Shining Star”

“September”

The Black Crowes

“Remedy”

“Have You Ever Seen the Rain” (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover with John Fogerty)

“Going to California” (Led Zeppelin cover with Slash)

Gracie Abrams

“I Love You, I’m Sorry”

“A Long December” (Counting Crows cover)

No Doubt

“Just a Girl”

“Don’t Speak”

“Spiderwebs”

Tate McRae

“You Broke Me First”

“Don’t Dream It’s Over” (Crowded House cover)

Jelly Roll

“I Am Not Okay”

“Hollywood Nights” (Bob Seger cover with Travis Barker on drums)

Stevie Nicks

“Stand Back”

“Landslide” (Fleetwood Mac cover)

“Edge of Seventeen”

Katy Perry

“Rise”

“Roar”

“California Gurls”

Surviving Members of Nirvana (Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear)

“Breed” (w/ St. Vincent)

“School” (w/ Kim Gordon)

“Territorial Pissings” (w/ Joan Jett)

“All Apologies” (w/ Violet Grohl, Kim Gordon)

Lil Baby

“So Sorry”

“Emotionally Scarred”

Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Dani California”

“Californication”

“Black Summer”

“Under the Bridge”

Olivia Rodrigo

“Drivers License”

“Deja Vu”

Sting

“Message in a Bottle”

“Driven to Tears”

“Fragile”

Peso Pluma

“La Bebe”

Billie Eilish (with Finneas)

“Wildflower”

“The Greatest”

“Birds of a Feather”

Stevie Wonder

“Love’s in Need of Love Today”

“Superstition” (w/ Sting)

“Higher Ground” (w/ Flea and Sting)

Lady Gaga

“Shallow”

“Always Remember Us This Way”

“Time is a Healer”

