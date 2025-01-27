North Carolina’s Bentonville Battlefield To Add 8 Miles of New Trails in 2025
Eight miles of new hiking trails will snake through Bentonville Battlefield State Historic
Site this spring, adding to North Carolina’s largest Civil War battlefield. These trails will
link up with the state’s massive 1,150-mile Mountains to Sea Trail network.
Derrick Brown, the site’s operation manager, discussed the grounds where the Civil War’s final major battle took place during a luncheon that was held earlier this month.
The brutal battle saw 60,000 Union soldiers under Gen. William Sherman face off
against Gen. Joseph Johnson’s 21,000 Confederate forces. After three days of heavy
fighting, Johnson retreated on March 21, 1865, leading to his surrender at Bennett
Place weeks later.
Brown tells the story through pictures in his new book, “Bentonville Battlefield State
Historic Site.” Available now at the Museum of the Albemarle Gift Shop for $24.99, it
features battle markers and family photos handed down by soldiers’ descendants.