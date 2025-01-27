North Carolina’s Bentonville Battlefield To Add 8 Miles of New Trails in 2025

Eight miles of new hiking trails will snake through Bentonville Battlefield State Historic

Site this spring, adding to North Carolina’s largest Civil War battlefield. These trails will

link up with the state’s massive 1,150-mile Mountains to Sea Trail network.

Derrick Brown, the site’s operation manager, discussed the grounds where the Civil War’s final major battle took place during a luncheon that was held earlier this month.

The brutal battle saw 60,000 Union soldiers under Gen. William Sherman face off

against Gen. Joseph Johnson’s 21,000 Confederate forces. After three days of heavy

fighting, Johnson retreated on March 21, 1865, leading to his surrender at Bennett

Place weeks later.

Brown tells the story through pictures in his new book, “Bentonville Battlefield State

Historic Site.” Available now at the Museum of the Albemarle Gift Shop for $24.99, it

features battle markers and family photos handed down by soldiers’ descendants.