Duff McKagan Says Prince Inspired His Move to LA During Seattle’s Drug Crisis

Duff McKagan packed up and left Seattle for Los Angeles in 1984. Two things drove his choice: Prince’s captivating album 1999 and a growing drug epidemic.

Seattle’s 1980s music scene was torn in two. While punk and grunge exploded in popularity, drugs cast dark shadows. Countless promising bands fell apart as addiction took hold.

“I was eighteen, still living in Seattle and heroin had decimated my friends,” expressed McKagan to Classic Rock Italy (via Guitar.com). It was during this time that McKagan found comfort in 1999, particularly one track.

“[The song] ‘Something In The Water (Does Not Compute)’ was an escape for me, that record made me realize I had to leave Seattle. Two years later I did,” said McKagan.

McKagan’s exit happened right as Seattle’s economy took a nosedive. While local bands competed for limited shows and studio time, LA seemed to promise endless possibilities. California offered McKagan what Washington couldn’t – a fresh start. By the ’90s, he had made his new state feel like home.

After moving away he created “Seattlehead,” a gritty song about living between two worlds. Every verse shows his struggle between staying true to his roots and chasing his dreams. McKagan would eventually release this song in 2001 on Dark Days, the debut album from his solo band Loaded.