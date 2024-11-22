Fayetteville PWC Ends Grinding of the Greens Program for Christmas Trees

The annual Grinding of the Greens Christmas tree recycling program is being discontinued.

For the last 30 years, recycling your Christmas tree in Fayetteville usually meant taking it to the Public Works Commission’s “Grinding of the Greens” recycling event, but that program has been discontinued.

In a release Friday afternoon, PWC said the collaborative recycling program between them, the City of Fayetteville, and Duke Energy Progress, will not take place this January.

“While this event will not take place this January, PWC is exploring a new sustainability-themed project that will serve as a replacement in the future and benefit the community,” the release said.

The city’s Solid Waste Department will still offer waste collection of Christmas trees as part of its regular program following the holidays, the release said.

“Residents are encouraged to place their live Christmas trees at the curb on their scheduled pickup day. Residents should ensure that all ornaments, lighting, and metal decorations are removed before placing your tree at the curb.”

