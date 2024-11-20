2 South Carolina Cities Named Perfect to Escape Winter Cold

South Carolina is a state that’s known for having sunshine and warm weather, even during the winter months, so it’s not surprising that two South Carolina cities have been named among the best in America to avoid snow. If you’re someone who loves snow, you’ll want to be the opposite of a “snowbird” and head to a different spot to get your fix of the snowfall this season. But, if you’re more like me and take any opportunity to avoid the snow, then you’re in the right place in these cities.

Get Away from Snow in These South Carolina Cities

So, if you really want to avoid the snow, the best spot in America is in Hawaii. According to the experts at UPack, those cities are Hilo and Honolulu. “Hawaii’s tropical climate allows for beautiful beaches and year-round warm temperatures,” UPack explains.

Two South Carolina cities are among your best bets to avoid the snow, and according to UPack, those South Carolina cities are Beaufort and Charleston. “Like many other states on this list, the Palmetto State has a humid subtropical climate,” UPack states. “The southernmost coast of South Carolina rarely gets measurable snowfall, and the state averages only 1.5 inches each year.” You can still listen to your favorite Christmas music, though, even in those warm South Carolina cities.

By the way, if you’re interested in the areas of the country with the most snow, so pretty much the opposite of Florida, the experts at the Farmer’s Almanac have put together a tally of the snowiest cities in America. They only looked at cities with at least 10,000 people, or else they would have pretty much only had Alaskan towns. The snowiest spot in America is Mount Washington, New Hampshire. Even though it’s not a city, it impressed the Farmer’s Almanac wit its 283.5 inches of snowfall per year. That’s an incredible amount of snow. The snowiest city in America is actually Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, with an average snowfall of 119.3 inches per year.

Here’s a fun fact about snow. Even though snow look like it’s white, it’s really not. It’s translucent. As the National Snow and Ice Data center explains, when light reflects off the snow, it looks like it’s white in color. Also, the real definition of snow, according to The Wildlife Trust, is “a solid form of precipitation, basically little clumps of ice crystals that fall from the sky.” They add that, “When the atmospheric temperature is below freezing, water vapor in the air turns to ice.” So, that’s how we get all the white powdery stuff.

