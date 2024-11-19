Fleetwood Mac Getting Its Own Apple Original Films Documentary

Fleetwood Mac will be the subject of an upcoming documentary from Apple Original Films.



The doc was announced in a social media post stating, “It’s not a Rumour. From director Frank Marshall, this Apple Original Films documentary will take you on the epic journey of the generation-defining Fleetwood Mac.”

According to Apple, this documentary is “fully authorized” and will feature Fleetwood Mac sharing the story of the band “in their own words.”



Director Frank Marshall said in a statement, “I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about. Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real-time, which then became legend. This will be a film about the music and the people who created it.”



The doc will feature that band talking about their 50-year history after Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks joined the band in 1974. (Fleetwood Mac was active seven years prior to the addition of Buckingham and Nicks, but their popularity rose following the singer-songwriter duo joining the band.) Apple says the doc will feature “never-before-seen footage, exclusive new interviews, and archival interviews of the late Christine McVie.”



It’s currently unknown how this documentary will be formatted. Considering the history of the band, it wouldn’t be out of the question for this project to be a multi-part docuseries.



This documentary feels like a culmination of the end of Fleetwood Mac itself. Following the sudden passing of McVie in November 2022, both Nicks and Mick Fleetwood mentioned how the band is essentially over. In June, Nicks told Mojo that when she was informed of McVie’s illness, she said she was ready to rent a plane and fly to see her friend. However, McVie’s family told her not to do that “because she may not be here tomorrow.” The day after that fateful phone call, McVie passed away.



Nicks expressed how she wanted to sit at McVie’s bedside and sing to her, which she said, with a laugh, “would have made her pass away faster.” Nicks painfully noted, “But I needed to be with her, and I didn’t get to do that … I didn’t get to say goodbye.”



The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also told Mojo that without McVie, Fleetwood Mac “just couldn’t work.” It’s a sentiment she shared in an October 2023 interview with Vulture. She said, “When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this. There’s no reason to.”



Nicks’s feelings about the future of Fleetwood Mac were echoed by Fleetwood in February 2023. He was asked on the Grammy Awards red carpet whether the band would continue to perform. Fleetwood said, “I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris.”

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights